Wanted criminal arrested after gunfight in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, May 3 (PTI) A wanted criminal was arrested Friday after he was shot in the leg during a police encounter here, officials said. The arrested accused was identified as Irfaan of Saroorpur in Meerut district and a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to his arrest was announced this February, police said. A team of Loni police signalled a motorcycle, not bearing the number plate, to stop. The rider, in stead, opened fire at the team and sped away, they said. The police team flashed the message on wireless set to all the police posts of the area and cornered the accused after a while. In retaliatory firing by the police team, the suspect riding the bike was shot in the leg, while the person riding pillion managed to flee the scene, police said. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, Superintendent of police rural area Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said. PTI CORR CK