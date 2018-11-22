Wanted criminal arrested in Lucknow

Lucknow, Nov 22 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a wanted criminal from Mahanagar area here, police said Thursday. Based on a tip-off, Amit Chauhan was arrested on Wednesday, they said. Chauhan carried a reward of Rs 17,500 on information leading to his arrest and was wanted in a number of criminal cases, including attempt to murder, and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) in Lucknow and Gonda district, the police said. PTI ABN MAZ SMNSMN