Wanted criminal arrested in UP

Mathura, Jun 28 (PTI) A criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, was arrested after an encounter from near the Goverdhan bypass here on Friday, a police officer said.Durg Pal was arrested by a team of the SWAT and Goverdhan police. He was injured in the exchange of fire and was hospitalised. A 315 bore rifle, two rounds and six used cartridges were seized from him, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla said. Pal is the main accused in the killing of Jhamman Chaudhary of Anyor village, which falls under the Goverdhan police station, he said.Jhamman, is the brother of a TV channel reporter Ravi Chaudhary. Two of the five accused in the murder case have been arrested, he said.