Wanted criminal held after police encounter in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Sep 1 (PTI) A criminal having 17 cases registered against him in Delhi, Lucknow and Ghaziabad has been arrested after an encounter with police here, officials said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday night near Sai Mandir in Abhay Khand and the arrested criminal was identified as Imran alias Jagga, police said. Imran was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest, a police official said. Deputy Superintendent of Police Anshu Jain said during routine checking, a police team signalled a man riding a scooty to stop but he sped away. When police chased him, he fired at the team, the DSP said. In retaliatory firing, one of the two men sitting on the scooty suffered a gunshot wound in the lower limb. He was immediately sent to the nearby hospital for treatment, police said, adding that the injured was identified as Imran. His accomplice, identified as Nepali, managed to escape during the melee, Jain said. A scooty that they had robbed in Indirapuram here was recovered from his possession along with one country-made pistol, one live and one used cartridge, the DSP said. The absconding accomplice will also be nabbed soon, DSP Jain added.