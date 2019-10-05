Wanted criminal held after police encounter in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 5 (PTI) A man, wanted in over 20 cases, was arrested here after an exchange of fire with police, an official said on Saturday. Anmol, resident of Mandola in Bhojpur area, and his accomplice were going on a motorcycle on Friday night when they were flagged down by a police team for checking near Sai temple in Indirapuram, Station House Officer (SHO) Deepak Sharma said.He said the duo instead opened fire at them and tried to speed away, but in retaliatory firing a bullet hit Anmol's leg and the two fell off their motorcycle.Anmol was arrested and rushed to a hospital, but his accomplice managed to flee, the SHO said.A country-made pistol, three bullets and the stolen motorcycle which the two men were riding have been recovered, the officer added. PTI CORR ADAD