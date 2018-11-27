Wanted criminal injured during encounter with police in Gzb, held

Ghaziabad, Nov 26 (PTI) A criminal, wanted in 20 cases of auto-lifting and other offences, was shot in the leg during an encounter with police here after which he was arrested along with an accomplice, police said. The gunfight took place Monday night, they said. During routine checking, at around 10:30 pm a police team tried to intercept two bike-borne men who were arriving towards Tronica City from Sonia Vihar in Delhi, Senior Superintendent of Police Upendra Agarwal said. Instead of halting, the bikers opened fire on the police party, he said, adding that a bullet hit the windscreen of the police vehicle. The police team also fired in retaliation during which one of the two accused suffered bullet injury in his leg. Police overpowered the duo and arrested them. The arrested accused were identified as Sartaj, a resident of Gokul Puri in Delhi and Anil of Pooja Gate colony in Tronica City, the SSP said. As many as 20 criminal cases are lodged against Sartaj in Gokul Puri and Khajoori Khas of Delhi and two cases against Anil at Tronica City police station. According to the SSP, this was the fourth encounter in a fortnight. Six criminals have so far suffered injuries during the string of encounters with police in Ghaziabad in the last 15 days, he added. Two country-made pistols and four live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the two accused Monday. The injured criminal was admitted to a private hospital for treatment, the SSP said. PTI CORR CK