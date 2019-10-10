scorecardresearch
Wanted criminal killed in encounter in UP

Azamgarh (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) A notorious criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1.5 lakh was killed in an encounter on Thursday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, a police team surrounded Lakshman Yadav in Narhumpur village in Mahrajganj area and in the ensuing exchange of fire, he and a constable, Surendra Yadav, were injured, they said. They were rushed to a hospital where Lakshman died during treatment, the police said, adding a pistol and a number of cartridges were recovered from the spot of encounter. Azamgarh Range DIG Manoj Tiwari said that Lakshman was a notorious criminal against whom 44 cases were lodged, including that of loot and murder.He had allegedly killed the brother of a police officer in Ambedkar Nagar recently after which a reward of Rs 1.5 lakh was announced for his arrest.A detailed probe is on in the matter, the official said. PTI CORR ABN AAR

