Wanted criminal nabbed after police encounter in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) A wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head was arrested here after a brief exchange of fire, police said Wednesday. Based on a tip off, police arrested Hari Chandra, a resident of Garhi Bheema villagein the district near Nagla Peeta on Raya Baldeo Road on Tuesday night, Senior Superintendent of Police Babloo kumar said. He said the police caught hold of him after he was shot in the leg. Chandra was admitted to the district hospital. A stolen motorcycle, Rs 10,000 in cash which he had allegedly looted from someone, a pistol and four cartridges were recovered from him, the SSP said. Chandra carries a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head and is wanted in over a dozen of criminal cases, police said. PTI CORR MAZ CK