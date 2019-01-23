scorecardresearch
Wanted criminal nabbed in Agra

Chandigarh, Jan 23 (PTI) Haryana's Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a wanted sharpshooter, who was carrying a reward of Rs 75,000, from Agra in Uttar Pradesh, officials said Wednesday.A spokesman of the police department said the arrested was identified as Amit, alias Chottu alias Sultan, a resident of Soop village inBaghpat, Uttar Pradesh. "The accused, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 75,000, was nabbed on Tuesday from Agra by a nine-member STF team led by Inspector Satish Deswal.Amit was allegedly involved in a number of crimes and had been absconding for the last nine years," the official said. PTI CHS INDIND

