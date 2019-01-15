Wanted gangster arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) A 32-year-old wanted gangster, who carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, has been arrested from southwest Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Tuesday.Varun Bhardwaj alias Mannu is a resident of Uttam Nagar and was wanted in several criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder and those filed under the Arms Act, they said.On Monday, a trap was laid following a tip off, a senior police officer said.Bhardwaj was arrested near Pochanpur area, he said.With the arrest of Bhardwaj, police claimed to have averted a major gang war in the national capital.Bhardwaj's close friend Bijender was killed by a rival gang and he had pledged to take revenge. He planned to kill the rival gang's leader, the police said.During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had jumped parole in July, 2018 and fled to Rajasthan, they said.A country-made pistol and two live rounds were recovered from him, the police said. PTI NIT AMP DIVDIV