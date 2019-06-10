Wanted gangster arrested in Punjab

Rupnagar (Punjab), Jun 10 (PTI) The police Monday claimed to have arrested wanted gangster Akshay Pehalwan after a brief exchange of fire in the Nurpurbedi area of Punjab's Rupnagar district. Pehalwan (19), along with his gang members, had allegedly committed 20 murders, 15 highway robberies in three states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, they said. Some states had announced monetary rewards on information leading to his arrest. Rupnagar Senior Superintendent of Police Swapan Sharma said that gangster was nabbed as he ran out of bullets during the gunfight. He said that Pehalwan, then a juvenile, had served a 18-month sentence in 2015 in three murder cases in Sonipat in Haryana. Later, he formed a gang along with his associates. PTI CORR SUN SMNSMN