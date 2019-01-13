Wanted naxalite killed in encounter in J'khand

Ranchi, Jan 13 (PTI) A wanted naxalite, carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh, was killed by security forces in an encounter in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Sunday, officials said.Shahdev Rai alias Talada was killed in an encounter in the jungles of Shikaripara in Dumka, they said."The killed Maoist was wanted and carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh," a senior Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) officer said. Rai was in killed in an operation by the SSB's 35th battalion and Jharkhand Police. PTI NES ANBANB