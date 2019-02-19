War against terrorism will be fought unitedly: Jitendra Singh

Jammu, Feb 19 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh said Tuesday that the war against terrorism has to be fought unitedly. Singh said even in the most developed democracies like the United States, all the political parties and groups affiliated to different ideologies come together when faced with a terror threat. He said there should be no hesitation on part of anybody to express gratitude to the supreme sacrifice of the jawans and to call a terrorist a terrorist without being apologetic. "The war against terrorism has to be fought unitedly and cautioned against statements coming from certain Kashmir-centric leaders in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack, which tend to instigate the perpetrators of terrorism", he said at a meeting of BJP members here. Meanwhile, Singh inaugurated a cow shelter here and spoke about various development projects which had been stalled for the last several decades, but were accomplished in the last five years. He said the work on Shahpur-Kandi dam has already started after having been stalled for nearly 40 years. It is expected to be completed in the next three or four years, after which the entire Kathua district, including the Billawar-Basohli belt, will have abundant irrigation and power supply. Talking about the Ujh multipurpose project, the minister said the project was revived after over two decades and a high-level meeting was recently held in the presence of Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and Union minister Nitin Gadkari. He said the Dayalachak road project had also been delayed because of conflicting priorities of certain local leaders. However, he said, it has been revived and the governor's Adviser K K Sharma is personally following it up. PTI AB SNESNE