Ward boy dies in Noida hospital, drug abuse suspected

Noida, Aug 13 (PTI) A private hospital employee died here during duty hours on Tuesday after a suspected drug overdose, police said. The ward boy was found unconscious inside a bathroom, where he allegedly injected himself with drugs and then rushed for treatment in the same hospital in Sector 35, a police officer said. The deceased has been identified as Uma Shankar, in his twenties, the officer said, adding he was a native of Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh and had joined work this month. "Prima facie, it appears that he died of drug overdose but a post-mortem report will ascertain the cause. Initial probe revealed he had a history of drug abuse," the officer said. The ward boy's family has been informed and further investigation will be taken up if any complaint is made with the police, he added. PTI KISHMB