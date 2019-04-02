Warm day in Delhi, max temp settles at 35.3 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) It was a warm day in the national capital with the maximum temperature settling at 35.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, on Tuesday. The minimum temperature was recorded at 16.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, said a MeT Department official. The humidity oscillated between 80 and 24 per cent. Both the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to increase in the coming days. Thunderstorm and dust storm are expected on April 5 over Delhi and NCR due to cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan induced by fresh western disturbance, Mahesh Palawat, the vice president (Meteorology and Climate Change) of Skymet said. The weather office has predicted that the clear sky may become partly cloudy towards the afternoon on Wednesday. "The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 37 and 16 degrees, respectively," the weatherman said. On Monday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 35 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI PLB PLB SNESNE