'Warm reception given to BJP's Indore MLA on his release from jail has shocked nation'

Lucknow July 4 (PTI) The BSP Thursday said the warm reception given to BJP's Indore MLA Aksah Vijayvargiya during his release from jail on bail in a case of beating up of a municipal body official has shocked the nation.The party also questioned the efficacy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stern warning to his partymen over taking law into their hands."The incident of BJP MLA Aksah Vijayvargiya openly takinglaw into his hands and beating up a government official is atopic of discussion today," said the Bahujan Samaj Party in a statement. "The reception given to him (Vijayvargiya) on his coming out of jail on bail has shocked the country and is being condemned by all," the statement added.Referring to BSP president Mayawati's tweet on Wednesday, the statement said it has to be seen how effective the prime minister's statement would be over such issues. BSP supremo Mayawati had Wednesday voiced "serious concern" over the members of ruling party taking law into their hands, saying mere rebukes by its leadership once in a while will not change the situation."It is a matter of serious concern that people associated with the ruling party are taking law into their hands and spreading anarchy in the country," Mayawati had said in tweet. "But there has been no improvement in the situation till now due to off and on rebukes by the BJP leadership and there is no guarantee either of it in future," the BSP president had said.During a BJP's parliamentary party meet on Monday, Prime Minister Modi without taking names, had warned partymen against indulging in acts of hooliganism."Manmani nahin chalegi (Arbitrary acts will not do.) Whoever it may be, whoever's son he may be ... such arrogance, misbehaviour cannot be tolerated and action should be taken against them, Modi had reportedly told the meeting, also attended by party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, the BJP MLA's father.The BSP also sought to censure the Madhaya Pradesh Congress government, saying despite a change of government in the state, there has been no improvement in the condition of dalits, poor, labourers, farmers, jobless, women and backwards community people.The casteist and communal incidents continue in Madhaya Pradesh like those in the states ruled by the BJP, the statement added.