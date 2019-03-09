Warner Bros CEO Kevin Tsujihara apologises after sex scandal

Los Angeles, Mar 9 (PTI) Warner Bros CEO Kevin Tsujihara has tendered an apology after a report claimed that he helped a woman get auditions in exchange for sexual favours.A report by The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Charlotte Kirk, an aspiring actor, leveraged her extramarital affair with Tsujihara to get auditions and reading sessions with casting agents on the studio's projects. Kirk had said in a statement that there was no impropriety and she has no claims against him.In light of the news report, Warner Bros had initiated an investigation against the executive.In a memo emailed to the company's staff, Tsujihara said, "I deeply regret that I have made mistakes in my personal life that have caused pain and embarrassment to the people I love the most.""I also deeply regret that these personal actions have caused embarrassment to the company and to all of you. I realised some time ago you are right to expect more from me and I set a course to do better. That journey continues," he added.The executive also revealed that the investigation will be conducted by a third-party law firm."Please don't let my mistakes become a distraction. It's important that we all stay focused on our work and part of that is creating a culture and company of which we can all be proud. Thank you all for everything you do to make that happen every day," he concluded his note. PTI RB RB