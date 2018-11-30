scorecardresearch
Warner Bros, DC working on 'Blue Beetle' movie

Los Angeles, Nov 30 (PTI) "Blue Beetle" film is in the works at DC and Warner Bros. The film is based on the Mexican-American comic book character Jaime Reyes.According to Variety, the studio has roped in Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer to pen the "Blue Beetle" screenplay. Zev Foreman is executive producing the film for Warner Bros.The original "Blue Beetle" character, which debuted in 1939, had superpowers derived from a sacred scarab. He first manifested himself as Dan Garrett, a police officer who fought crime with superpowers. The second version of Blue Beetle was Ted Kord, Garrett's student who continued costumed crime-fighting, but had no superpowers.Reyes was created by Keith Giffen, John Rogers, and Cully Hamner, and made his first appearance in a 2006 comic. The "Blue Beetle" series of comic books was launched in 2011 and cancelled after 17 issues in 2013. PTI SHDSHD

