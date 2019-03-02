Warner Bros hires Matthew Robinson to pen script for 'Edge Of Tomorrow' sequel

Los Angeles, Mar 2 (PTI) The sequel to Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt-starrer "Edge of Tomorrow" is moving ahead at Warner Bros.The studio has tapped Matthew Robinson to pen the script for the sequel of the 2014 film that grossed over USD 370 million at the global box office, reported Deadline.The original film, directed by Doug Liman, followed Cruise's character, a public relations officer with no training, who finds himself caught in a time loop that resurrects him each time he is killed by the aliens. Blunt played Special Forces warrior Rita Vrataski in the movie and she is expected to return for the sequel along with Liman and Cruise.The new film will be produced by Erwin Stoff, Tom Lassally, and Masi Oka, with Hisashi Sasaki serving as executive producer. PTI RB RB