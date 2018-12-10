Warner Bros in talks for 'Aquaman' sequel

Los Angeles, Dec 10 (PTI) "Aquaman" is yet to hit the screens, but Warner Bros studios are already planning a sequel of the film.The DC movie, led by Jason Momoa, has received rave reviews and is expected to do good business at the ticket window.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is looking at earning a whopping USD 65 million in its domestic debut and surpass "Mary Poppins Returns" and Transformers spin-off "Bumblebee" collections.The impressive numbers gave Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich enough confidence to begin talks on a sequel.As per the publication, no writer has been commissioned for the follow-up yet.Directed by James Wan, the movie release in India precedes by a week as it hist US theatres on December 21."Aquaman" also stars Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman. PTI RDS SHDSHD