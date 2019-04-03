Warner Bros' 'Joker' to release in India on October 4

Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) Warner Bros on Wednesday announced that its upcoming feature "Joker" will release in India on October 4.The film, featuring Joaquin Phoenix as the iconic DC comics antagonist The Joker, is directed by Todd Phillips. The film is an "exploration of a man disregarded by society that is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale", the studio said in a statement. The story follows Arthur Fleck aka Joker (Phoenix) and explores the side of the character that no one has seen or experienced before. It dives deep into his character only to find out a darker, more chilling side of this mysterious character.The cast also includes Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy and Marc Maron.The film is produced by Phillips and Bradley Cooper under their Joint Effort banner, and Emma Tillinger Koskoff. PTI RB RB BKBK