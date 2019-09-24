Warner Bros. World� Abu Dhabi Sets New Guinness World Records� Title for 'Largest Gathering of People Wearing Capes'

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Thousands of fans celebrate Batman's 80th AnniversaryABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the world's first-ever Warner Bros. branded indoor theme park, succeeded in claiming a Guinness World Records title for the "Largest Gathering of People Wearing Capes". Taking place at the park's Gotham City and Warner Bros. Plaza lands, the event was part of Batman's 80th anniversary celebrations on Batman Day. Batman fans of all ages came together from far and wide to take part in the festivities, donning Batman's iconic cape and commemorating 80 years of adventures with everyone's favorite Caped Crusader.To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8611051-warner-bros-world-guinness-records/Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi's Gotham City and Warner Bros. Plaza buzzed with guests who dressed as the Caped Crusader and reveled in the celebratory atmosphere, featuring special entertainment including interactive segments, character meet and greets and lots of other surprises. Fans of the Dark Knight took home commemorative items and delightful memories from the record-breaking event.In the city where crime never sleeps, Batman himself was there, saluting fans who showed up to honor his landmark anniversary and celebrating the success of the Guinness World Records title attempt for the "Largest Gathering of People Wearing Capes". Families and friends went on to enjoy the park's exhilarating rides and attractions.Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is one of the world's largest indoor theme parks, delivering an unparalleled fan experience. While at the park, guests are transported to six truly immersive lands, including DC's Metropolis and Gotham City, Cartoon Junction, Bedrock, Dynamite Gulch and Warner Bros. Plaza, to enjoy the park's 29 state-of-the-art exhilarating rides and interactive attractions. From the action and adrenaline-fueled adventures of DC Super Heroes to the wacky and wonderful world of Looney Tunes, this captivating and interactive new experience brings together some of the world's most iconic characters and stories under one roof for the first time in the region including: Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman as well as Bugs Bunny, Scooby-Doo, Tom and Jerry and The Flintstones, among others.Since opening its doors in July 2018, Warner Bros. World has received worldwide acclaim, having been named amongst TIME Magazine's World's 100 Greatest Places of 2018 in addition to Theme Park Insider's Best Theme Park 2019. The park has also received prestigious industry accolades including Best Theme Park, Best Day Out and Best New Leisure/Entertainment Concept at the MENALAC awards in addition to the Middle East's Leading Tourist Attraction for 2019 at the World Travel Awards.For more information, please visit: WBWORLD.COMAbout Guinness World Records:What's the fastest game bird in Europe? This was the question that inspired the founding of Guinness World Records back in 1955. Starting with a single book published from a room above a gym, GWR has grown to become a global multi-media brand, with offices in London, New York, Miami, Beijing, Tokyo and Dubai. Today, we deliver world-class content, not just through Books, but via TV shows, Social Media and Live Events. Our in-house consultancy works closely with brands and businesses around the world to harness the power of record-breaking and deliver award-winning campaigns and business solutions. JUSTICE LEAGUE and all related characters and elements & DC Comics., THE FLINTSTONES and all related characters and elements & Hanna-Barbera., THE JETSONS and all related characters and elements & Hanna-Barbera., SCOOBY-DOO and all related characters and elements & Hanna-Barbera., TOM AND JERRY and all related characters and elements & Turner Entertainment Co., LOONEY TUNES and all related characters and elements & Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., WARNER BROS. WORLD, WB SHIELD & WBEI. (s19)Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1000105/Warner_Bros_Batman_80.jpg