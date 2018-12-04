Was bullied online after Ariana Grande split, claims Pete Davidson

Los Angeles, Dec 4 (PTI) Comedian Pete Davidson has said that he is being bullied online ever since his split from singer Ariana Grande.The 25-year-old star posted a statement on Instagram, talking about his mental health struggles and the abuse he was subjected to after his breakup with Grande.He said he was "trying to understand" how a person can receive abuse "without any facts or reference"."I've kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything. I'm trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. Especially in today's climate when everyone loves to be offended and upset is truly mind boggling," Davidson wrote."I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for nine months. I've spoken about (borderline personality disorder) and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth," he added.Davidson had revealed last year that he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder."I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is I see you and I love you," he added.Grande and Davidson started dating in May, a month after her breakup from Mac Miller. The pair became engaged shortly after but after the death of Miller in September, their relationship hit rock bottom. They ended their relationship in October. PTI RB RDSRDS