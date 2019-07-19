Was not allowed to take father's body to Kashmir due to movement of yatris: J-K govt official

/R Jammu, Jul 18 (PTI) A state government official Thursday alleged that police did not allow him to carry his father's body to home in Srinagar from Jammu as a convoy of Amarnath yatra pilgrims was moving towards the Valley. Police, however, denied the allegations, saying it is a "misrepresentation of facts" by the official. Imtiyaz Wani, Director of Finance, J&K, shared the ordeal on his Facebook and Twitter accounts. "All civil rights are subordinate to Amarnath Yatra while moving from Jammu to Kashmir. I am not being allowed to carry forward my father's dead body. What hell the life of a common Kashmiri is. Inspector Rakesh of @JmuKmrPolice on Yatra duty said the body shall not be allowed," he wrote. Wani's father died in Delhi and he was taking his mortal remains to Kashmir when the ambulance was allegedly stopped by police at Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway due to the movement of Amarnath pilgrims. Police said the ambulance was stopped as it tried to join the convoy. "The fact is that at Tikri at about 0557 hours Thursday one UP number ambulance was trying to join the convoy which was not allowed by the convoy commander. "The person in ambulance claimed that the vehicle is carrying dead body of his father but the officer could not verify the facts in the moving convoy and thus the vehicle followed the convoy and was not allowed to overtake it," a police spokesman said. He said once the convoy stopped and the officer ascertained the facts the ambulance was allowed to proceed ahead. PTI AB AQS