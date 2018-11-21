'Was not given admit card for accusing students' body head of furnishing fake marksheet'

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) A student of Delhi University's Swami Shraddhanand College in outer Delhi has alleged that she was denied an admit card and that she has been receiving threats after she approached the university administration, accusing the students' union president of the college of furnishing a fake marksheet for getting admission.Riya Gulati, a third-year BA student, said she was facing continuous threats from the brother of the students' union president, while claiming that she was denied an admit card by the college principal even though others in her class had already received their admit cards."The college union president does not have the marks needed for admission to the university. After I complained about her to the university administration, the principal told me that he had received RTI queries about my admission. I told him that he could get my admission verified," she said.The college principal, PV Khatri, said, "The admit cards will be issued to all the students, including her (Gulati), before the beginning of the theory examinations and after checking the attendance records, according to the DU rules. We have allowed her also, along with others, to appear provisionally in the practical examination for office management. She has already appeared in her practical exam."If any student's attendance is found to be below the yardstick, he or she will be barred from the exam according to the DU rules." PTI SLB RC