Was painful to revisit cancer phase for my book: Manisha Koirala

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Manisha Koirala has said it was "painful" to revisit her cancer phase while writing her book "Healed", which chronicles her battle against the disease.The actor was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012 which she successfully overcame. She has been cancer free since 2013."It was indeed very painful to revisit the phase for the book. To be able to remember everything in detail, revisit and stay with that, it was really painful. "I had shut the book several times as I thought I wouldn't be able to finish writing it. I often thought that it was a bad idea, that I shouldn't attempt writing," Manisha told reporters. "Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life" was launched Tuesday. Several of Manisha's friends from the industry turned up to support the actor, including Rekha, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Bhagyashree, Mahesh Bhatt, Imtiaz Ali and Dia Mirza. The book is co-written by Neelam Kumar and published by Penguin Random House India. Manisha said what kept her going was the zeal to tell her story to the world so that it inspired people who have been diagnosed with cancer. "I guess I just wanted to tell the story and I wanted to encourage myself aa well as other cancer patients who have been diagnosed. That whole thing kept me going."On Tuesday, news broke that veteran actor-director Rakesh Roshan has been diagnosed with throat cancer and Manisha hopes he will emerge a winner. "I am sure there is a way out. Don't lose hope. All of this can be treated today, though it's scary, but it can be dealt with. I am sure he will come out as a winner and I pray to God for the same," she said. PTI JUR RDSRDS