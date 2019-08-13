Waste management: NGT directs Vrindavan municipal council to submit Rs 10L performance guarantee

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction over the inadequate progress made by the Uttar Pradesh government on solid waste management in the temple town Vrindavan and directed its municipal council to submit a performance guarantee of Rs 10 lakh.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that the report submitted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) shows that no satisfactory progress has been made for segregation and storage of recyclable waste like plastic and glass.The municipal solid waste site in Vrindavan has not been developed scientifically and no proper arrangement for leachate collection and treatment is provided, the green panel noted."In view of the consistent failure of the Nagar Palika Parishad, Vrindavan, and also the secretary, urban development, it will be appropriate that the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh looks into the matter and ensures compliance," the bench said. The municipal council "may furnish a performance guarantee in the sum of Rs 10 lakh to the satisfaction of the CPCB undertaking to comply with the order of this tribunal within three months failing which the amount will be forfeited and used for restoration of the environment", it said.The tribunal also said there is no explanation why the urban development secretary has not complied with the order with regard to taking action against erring officers.It also directed the chief secretary to furnish a report by November 30 on the issue.The directions came while hearing of a plea by seer Madhumangal Shukla who had approached the NGT against "illegal" and "unregulated" disposal of solid waste in the city.Shukla had alleged that entire environment of Vrindavan was suffering due to the lack of implementation of the Municipal Solid Wastes (Management and Handling) Rules, 2000, as garbage was being disposed carelessly in drains and on the banks of river Yamuna, leading to clogging and stagnation. PTI PKS PKS ANBANB