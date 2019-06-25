Water ATMs, underground bins under NDMC smart city projects

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council has completed 72 projects under the smart-city initiative, including installation of water ATMs, decentralised sewage treatment plants and underground bins, and 39 more projects are in the pipeline, the civic body's chairman said Tuesday.A total of 111 projects were identified under the initiative at a cost of Rs 1,576.20crore and 72 have been completed, NDMC chairman Naresh Kumar said at a press conference.Solar rooftop panels have also been installed on 92 buildings, along with 95 solar poles at several roundabouts as part of the renewable energy initiatives taken by the civic body.Two solar bus queue shelters have also been installed and a solar tree has been put up in Connaught Place where leaves are working as solar panels and lighting the tree at night and also providing mobile charging facility. PTI GJS GJS SOMSOM