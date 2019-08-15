Water recedes in flood-hit Kerala; Madhya Pradesh rivers in spate

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Several parts of Madhya Pradesh are inundated as rivers are in spate due to heavy rains and flood-hit Kerala saw water receding in many districts even as the death toll in the state rose to 104 on Thursday. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in many parts of the country in the next few days. Incessant rains in various parts of Madhya Pradesh in the last three days left low-lying areas inundated as several rivers and streams were in spate. The maximum rainfall was recorded in Patan area of Jabalpur district at 243 mm till 8.30 am on Thursday, said R R Tripathi, the duty officer of the IMD Bhopal centre. In some places, including Bhopal, the authorities had to open the sluice gates of reservoirs to release water after they were filled up to their maximum storage capacity, an official said. The IMD has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rain in eastern Rajasthan in the next 48 hours, and in western Madhya Pradesh and north Gujarat in the next 24 hours. There is a likelihood of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Delhi Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and western Uttar Pradesh, especially on Saturday and Sunday. West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive enhanced rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next three-four days. Amidst continuing rains, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the state had sought financial aid from the Centre for rehabilitation of the flood-affected people. With the rains continuing with less intensity, floodwaters have now receded. In flood-hit Kerala, water receded in many low-lying areas and the state began to return to normalcy, even as toll in the second spell of the southwest monsoon rose to 104 with 36 missing. Search operations continued at Kavalappara in Malappuram and Puthumala in Wayanad, where a series of landslides had wiped out two villages last week, to trace those who were feared to have been buried alive. An alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall was sounded in northern districts of Kannur and Kasaragod, while heavy rainfall has been forecast for Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod for Friday, IMD officials said. Parts of Rajasthan were lashed with heavy to very heavy rainfall. Dug in Jhalawar district recorded 210 mm of rainfall. It was followed by 190 mm of rain in Digo in Kota, 160 mm in Tonk and 150 mm in Bundi till Thursday morning. Parts of Delhi received light to moderate rainfall in the morning. The meteorological department has forecast extremely heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. In last 24 hours, light to heavy rains occurred at some places in the state, the weather department said. PTI TEAMHMB