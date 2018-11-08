Water sprinkling exercise in Delhi to reduce dust pollution

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The public works department of the Delhi government Thursday carried out a drive to sprinkle water in several areas to settle suspended dust particles as part of efforts to check pollution. The measure comes on a day when Delhi recorded its worst air quality after Diwali, which saw people in several cities across the country bursting crackers well beyond the two-hour deadline set by the Supreme Court.According to an official, the department's field staff sprinkled water in ITO, Rohini, Dwarka, Ring Road and other areas of the national capital.The water sprinkling drive will continue for the next few days as part of anti-pollution measures, the official said. The Supreme Court has allowed people to burst firecrackers from 8 PM to 10 PM only on Diwali and other festivals. The Supreme Court also allowed manufacture and sale of just "green crackers" which have low emission of light, sound and harmful chemicals.But despite the court's order, firecrackers were burnt before and after the set deadline.Areas where violations were recorded in the city on Wednesday included Mayur Vihar Extension, Lajpat Nagar, Lutyens Delhi, IP Extension, Dwarka and Noida Sector 78. PTI BUN DVDV