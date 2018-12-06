Water works unit shut temporarily, water crisis looms large on Agra

Agra, Dec 6 (PTI) Agra is likely to face water shortage as one of the city's two water works unit shut down on Thursday for cleaning and maintenance work, an official said.The unit in Jeoni Mandi area is over a century old. The other unit, located in Sikandra area, will remain operational. The Taj city is expected to face a shortfall of 90 MLD (million litres per day), he said.Half the city will face a water scarcity for around two months. Scores of colonies and mohallas will remain under pressure, he added.The residents will have to rely on thousands of hand pumps, submersible pumps and tube wells to meet the shortfall."It is not possible for the municipal water works to meet the entire demand of the burgeoning city," Sudhir Gupta, a resident of Vijay Nagar Colony said. PTI CORR DIVDIV