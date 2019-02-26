WB CM Mamata Banerjee hails IAF for air strikes on Pak

Kolkata, Feb 26 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday hailed the Indian Air Force (IAF) for carrying out air strikes in Pakistan."IAF also means India's Amazing Fighters. Jai Hind," Banerjee tweeted.India carried ou t air strikes inside Pakistan early Tuesday and targeted terror camps, official sources said.Several fighter jets of the Indian Air Force successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-basedterror outfits in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, they said. PTI PNT SBN DVDV