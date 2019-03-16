WB Cong leaders urge party high command to take call on seat sharing with Left Front

Kolkata, Mar 16 (PTI) Miffed with the CPI(M) for announcing its candidates for 25 seats, the West Bengal Congress leadership Saturday unanimously asked the party high command to take a call on the issue of seat sharing with the Left Front. A section of the Congress leadership felt insulted after the CPI(M)-led Left Front Thursday released its list of 25 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in Bengal, party sources said. "We have unanimously decided to leave it on the party high command to take a call on whether we should move forward with the seat sharing deal or fight alone in the state. A section of out-of-state leaders are not happy with the attitude of the CPI(M)," state Congress president Somen Mitra said. He has written a letter to AICC president Rahul Gandhi about the situation that has evolved in the last few days. The Left Front announced its first list of candidates for 25 seats in West Bengal for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on Friday, leaving 17 constituencies for the Congress. According to the sources, the state Congress is not happy with the seats that were left for the party. Since the beginning of seat sharing talks between both the parties there have been several issues which had cropped up time and again. Initially, the impasse over Raiganj and Murshidabad Lok Sabha seats were resolved after intervention of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. The Congress later decided to leave those two seats for CPI(M) as it had won those two seats last time. PTI PNT INDIND