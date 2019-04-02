WB Cong slams Karat for comments against Rahul Gandhi

Kolkata, Apr 2 (PTI) West Bengal Congress chief Somen Mitra Tuesday criticised CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat for his comments against Rahul Gandhi, saying it showed the fragility and nervousness of the Left parties. The Congress had on Sunday announced that the Gandhi scion will be contesting from Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in addition to the Amethi parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh.A miffed Karat had accused the Congress of losing the plot before the Lok Sabha elections and said that the Left parties would work towards defeating the AICC president in Kerala-- the last bastion of the Left. "This statement from Prakash Karat is extremely amateur and highlights fragility and nervousness of the Left Parties. It gives an impression that he is speaking more like a BJP leader," Mitra told reporters here.Mitra said Rahul Gandhi was a three-time MP from Amethi Lok Sabha seat and in a democracy anyone can contest from anywhere. "Who is Karat to stop us from contesting. Is the seat their property?" Mitra asked. If they are so confident of a victory they should fight the elections rather than lecturing us on what we should do and what not, the Congress leader said. The Communist Party of India(Marxist) and the CPI had on Sunday said the Congress' decision to field Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad indicates that the party wants to take on the Left in Kerala. PTI PNT SBN RHLRHL