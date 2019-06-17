WB doctors agree to call off strike during meeting with Mamata

Specials
Kolkata, Jun 17 (PTI) The protesting doctors in West Bengal on Monday agreed to withdraw their week-long stir after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced steps to scale up security at hospitals. An assurance to call off the strike came at a meeting Banerjee held with representatives of the striking doctors at the state secretariat. "We are satisfied with the meeting," a representative of the doctors said, assuring Banerjee that the strike is going to be called off. A formal announcement on withdrawal of the strike is likely to be made from the epicentre of the protest, the NRS Medical College and Hospital. PTI SCH SOM SMN RT SOM
