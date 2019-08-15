WB governor greets people on I-Day eve

Kolkata, Aug 14 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar conveyed his greetings to the people of the state on the eve of Independence Day and said people should never forget the sacrifice made by the freedom fighters in achieving independence for the country.Dhankhar said Independence Day was an "occasion to pledge to defend the sovereignty of our land and national integrity"."We will never forget the tremendous sacrifice made by the freedom fighters and this is the occasion to pledge to defend the sovereignty of our land and national integrity. On this auspicious occasion, we re-dedicate ourselves for constructing a vibrant and prosperous India," the governor said in an official statement issued by the Raj Bhavan here. PTI SCH RC