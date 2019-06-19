WB govt appoints administrator to run Darjeeling Municipality

Kolkata, Jun 18 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday appointed the additional district magistrate (general) as an administrator to run the Darjeeling Municipality for a period of six months or till newly-elected councillors take over. The state government also dissolved the Darjeeling Municipality under sub-section (2) of section 431 of the West Bengal Municipal Act, 1993, an order issued by its Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department said. It said that with the dissolution of the municipality an administrative vacuum has emerged which is "required to be filled to ensure smooth running of public services in the municipal area of the said municipality in public interest". The order also said that with the dissolution all powers and functions vested upon municipal authorities under this act or any other law in force shall be exercised by the administrator appointed by the state government. The ADM (general,) Darjeeling, has been appointed as the administrator of the Darjeeling Municipality with "immediate effect for a period not exceeding six months or until the newly elected Councillors take over charge, whichever is earlier," the order said. PTI SCH AAR