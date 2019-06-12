WB guv convenes all-party meet in wake of post-poll violence

(Eds: Updating with more quotes, background) Kolkata, Jun 12 (PTI) West Bengal Governor K N Tripathi has convened a meeting of major political parties on Thursday in view of the ongoing post-poll violence in the state, sources in the Raj Bhavan said.Tripathi has sent a letter to all four prominent political parties in Bengal, the Trinamool Congress, the CPI(M), the BJP and the Congress, urging them to attend the meet at 4 pm at the Raj Bhavan, they said.The BJP and the TMC have confirmed that they would attend the meeting. The Congress and the CPI-M confirmed receiving the letter, but are yet to confirm there participation."We will go to the Governor's all party meeting tomorrow. The governor is a constitutional body," a senior TMC leader said.Welcoming the move, West Bengal BJP unit president Dilip Ghosh said the state government should have taken the initiative."We welcome the decision. We have received Tripathi's letter. We would be attending tomorrow's meeting," he told PTI.Tripathi had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday and apprised them of the situation in the state.When he was asked about the possibility of imposition of the President's rule in West Bengal, Tripathi had told reporters that there was no such discussion during his meetings.The Centre had on Sunday expressed "deep concern" over continuing violence in West Bengal, and the Union Home Ministry had sent an advisory saying the "unabated violence" even after the Lok Sabha polls appeared to be a failure on part of the state government.In the advisory, the Ministry of Home Affairs had also asked the state government to maintain law and order, peace and tranquillity.Unhappy with the advisory, Banerjee stepped up attack on the Centre, saying the violence was a "planted game and the central government and (BJP) party cadre are trying to incite violence in West Bengal".Post-poll violence has been reported from various places of West Bengal, after the BJP secured 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, just four less than that of the TMC. PTI PNT SNS DPB