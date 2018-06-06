WB lauds Punjab govts approach to agri, water and power problems

Chandigarh, Jun 6 (PTI) World Bank today offered to sponsor Punjab governments projects for finding comprehensive long-term solutions in critical areas of water, agriculture and power.

Punjab was the only state that was talking about an integrated solutions-based approach to the problems relating to water, agriculture and power, said World Bank Country Director India, Junaid Ahmad, who met Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh here along with a delegation.

If Punjab wins the challenge of water, energy and agriculture, it would set an example for the world for shifting from narrow based projects to more complex and comprehensive ones, Ahmad said.

The chief minister informed the delegation that providing potable water across the state, especially in parts of southern Punjab, was a major challenge as the ground water table was depleting.

Pollution of river water had touched alarming levels, he said, adding that industrial and municipal wastes had badly affected the river waters.

Capt Amarinder sought assistance from the World Bank in strengthening the state governments efforts to combat the problem of water depletion and pollution, and provide clean drinking water and better sanitation facilities to people.

The chief minister also emphasised the need for improvement in the traditional methods of agriculture.

The chief minister took up the issue of managing urbanisation in the state, which the World Bank team pointed out could be done either with the existing model followed by India or the China model, where Mayors were appointed as managers.

On the issue of power, the chief minister urged the team to extend help to the state government for further diversification into renewable energy sources, such as solar, gas based and wind power.

The chief minister said the state had received offers from various companies, including GE, for setting up gas based power plants.