WB minister question law and order in UP, hands over cheques to kin of blast victims

Malda (WB), Feb 24 (PTI) West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim on Sunday criticised the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, a day after an explosion at Bhadohi killed 13 persons, including nine from here. The state urban development minister also handed over cheques of Rs 2 lakh each as assistance to the kin of the nine persons of West Bengal killed in Saturday's blast and assured them of jobs in the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS).He promised old-age pension to widows and mothers of victims."The district magistrate has signed cheques for distribution among the kin of the deceased from Malda following directions from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," Hakim stated.Officials in the northern state said Saturday that the explosion took place at a shop in Rohta Bazaar in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district. Three adjacent buildings collapsed following the blast.Locals have claimed that an illegal firecracker factory in its vicinity could have led to the explosion."What is the condition of law and order in Uttar Pradesh? How can chief minister Yogi Adityanath come to West Bengal to question the state of affairs here?" Hakim said. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently addressed public rallies in West Bengal, claiming the ruling Trinamool Congress goons were having a free run in the state.The state minister also said that mortal remains of nine persons would be brought to Malda by Monday and district administration officials had left for Bhadohi to complete formalities."Our officers are in touch with Uttar Pradesh administration to bring back the bodies," he added. PTI AMR RMS DVDV