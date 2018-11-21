WCCB gets Asia Environment Enforcement Awards

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) has been selected among the winners of the Asia Environment Enforcement Awards for its work in combating trans-boundary environmental crime, Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said Wednesday. The minister said this is the second time in a row that the awards are being given by UN Environment to India. "The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, @moefcc has been selected among the winners of the Asia Environmental Enforcement Awards, recognising its excellent work in combating trans boundary environmental crime.The award was decided upon by a selection panel set up by the @UNEnvironment. "The #AsiaEnvironmentalEnforcementAwards recognize and celebrate excellence in enforcement by Government officials and institutions /teams combating trans boundary environmental crime in Asia. This is the 2nd time in a row the awards are being given by @UNEnvironment to India," he tweeted. WCCB is a statutory multi-disciplinary body established by the government under the Environment Ministry to combat organized wildlife crime in the country. The body is mandated to collect and collate intelligence related to organized wildlife crime activities and to disseminate it to the state and other enforcement agencies for immediate action and establish a centralized wildlife crime data bank among many others. PTI TDS CK