WCD launches online portal to promote women farmers and entrepreneurs

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The Women and Child Development Ministry has set up an online marketing portal for unique organic products of the women farmers and entrepreneurs from across the country, besides serving as an e-platform to bring them together and promote and celebrate their achievements.Named "Mahila-E-Haat", the portal was launched ahead of the "Women of India National Organic Festival, 2018" which was organised by the ministry to promote women entrepreneurs, said an official statementThe 5th edition of the 10-day festival, which ended November 4, saw the participation of women farmers and entrepreneurs from across the country, who brought with themselves a vast variety of organic products, ranging from food and fabrics to the wellness and personal care products.The total sale of the products brought by women from 26 states touched a record high this year at over Rs 2.75 crore, up from last years Rs 1.84 crore. The festival, organised at the sprawling lawns of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts off Janpath registered a footfall of nearly 12 lakh people between October 26 and November 4, the statement said."The response has been overwhelming," said Anamika, a Mumbai entrepreneur, whose stall had bamboo toothbrushes and steel straws.The encouraging response to entrepreneurs at the festival was the best thing possible for them, she said. Sarabjit Kaur, a farmer from Punjab who took part in the festival, said it was "heartening" to receive positive response to her multi-grain products, she brought with herself. Aparna of AIM for Seva from Tamil Nadu said her stall stored 30 different varieties of organic, indigenous and heritage rice from various states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Manipur, Odisha, Karnataka and West Bengal. The Chakhao Poireiton (rice from Manipur) and Gobindobhog (rice from West Bengal) were completely sold out, and we are glad for this response, she said.