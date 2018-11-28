WCD Min planning 'facility' for adopted children to come together

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) WCD minister Maneka Gandhi Wednesday said her ministry is mulling building a facility in each state where adopted children, in need of protection, can gather and be taken care of in an "integrated fashion".In her address at the 'Hausla 2018' sports meet at the JLN Stadium here, the Women and Child Development (WCD) minister also urged everyone to report cases of abuse and violation of children to the ministry through the 'Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) e-Box', an online complaint box for reporting child sexual abuse. "If anyone comes across cases where someone violates a child, then report it to us, and immediate action will be taken. If you know of kids in streets, who may be harassed, report it," she said. Ace boxer M C Mary Kom, Secretary WCD Rakesh Srivastava and other officials of the ministry were also present on the occasion."We want to build safe spaces for children, and there is a new thing we want to build, a kind of a facility in each state, where all adopted children, in need of care of protection or those who have fallen foul of the law, can come together, so that they can be taken care of in an integrated fashion," Gandhi said. The minister said she hoped by next year's 'Hausla', this would "become a reality". The sports meet is part of ministry's 'Hausla 2018', an inter-Child Care Institution festival, which is witnessing participation of more than 600 children drawn from CCIs from 18 states in the various events like painting competition, athletics meet, football, chess competition and speech writing.Secretary Rakesh Srivastava said he has requested sports authorities to be present at the athletic meet so that they can spot talent of children from CCIs, and if possible provide them a higher platform to perform better.The four-day festival was inaugurated by Srivastava here on Monday.He said the event would instill confidence in the children to be successful. Other than various competitions, children will also be taking part in 'Safe Neighbourhood Day' activities.CIF and National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD) are assisting the ministry for the event. PTI KND ANBANBANB