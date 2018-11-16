WCD Ministry nominates three members of NCW

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The Women and Child Development Ministry (WCD) has nominated three people to be members of the National Commission for Women.The three members are Chandramukhi Devi, Soso Shaiza and Kamlesh Gautam, the ministry said in a statement."The Ministry of Women and Child Development, in pursuance of Section 3 of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990, has nominated the following as members of the National Commission for Women (NCW)," the WCD said.They shall hold office for a period of three years or till the age of 65 years or until further orders from the date of assumption of charge of office, whichever is earlier, the statement said. Devi is from Bihar and has been on state women commission from 2011 to 2014. Soso is a BJP national council member and hails from Manipur while Gautam is from Kanpur. PTI UZM DPB