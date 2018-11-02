WCD orders immediate closure of Bhopal-based specialised adoption agency

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The Women and Child Ministry Friday directed the Madhya Pradesh government to immediately shut down a specialised adoption agency that was involved in giving a girl for adoption to a Spanish couple who later abandoned her, saying the Bhopal-based institution deceived them over her age.The Spanish couple abandoned the 13-year-old girl after they were allegedly deceived by the institution, which reportedly told them that she was seven-years-old at the time of adoption earlier this year.The Udaan institution has been accused of defaulting under various provisions and not responding to show-cause notices. An inquiry was initiated and its in-charge, Apoorva Sharma, was asked to appear before the ministry on September 6, an official said.The inquiry committee found gross violations by adoption agency Kilkari (Udaan) of the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and the Adoption Regulations, 2017 pertaining to the sourcing, care and placement of children in adoption.Following the inquiry, the WCD Ministry has directed the Madhya Pradesh government to shut down the agency and immediately transfer the children from it, the official said.The official added that there were other complaints against the agency from couples based in the country and abroad."Taking due cognisance of the matter, the WCD Ministry has issued order to the Madhya Pradesh Government recommending immediate closure of the Specialised Adoption Agency, Kilkari (Udaan), and transferring of children from the agency with immediate effect," the WCD Ministry said in a tweet. PTI UZM IJT