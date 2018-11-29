WCD requests sports authorities to provide children of CCIs platform to excel in sports

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Women and Child Development Ministry has requested sports authorities to explore the possibility of providing children at child care institutions opportunities to perform better and excel in sports.Speaking at the concluding ceremony of a four-day festival 'Hausla' organised for the children living at Child Care Institutions (CCIs), WCD Secretary Rakesh Srivastava said there is a need to recognise the hidden talent of these children and help them take it forward in their life.Srivastava has requested sports authorities to explore and if possible, provide them a higher platform to perform better and excel in sports.Supreme Court Judge Deepak Gupta, who was present at the event, said children should fear nothing and believe in their ability. The National Festival for Children of CCIs witnessed participation of more than 600 children drawn from child care institutions from 18 states.They participated in events like painting competition, athletics meet, football, chess competition and speech writing as part of the festival, the ministry said in a statement. PTI UZM ANBANBANB