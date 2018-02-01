WDM witnesses trade worth Rs 825.25 cr on NSE

Mumbai, Feb 01 (PTI) Wholesale debt market segment of the National Stock Exchange today witnessed a total turnover of Rs 825.25 crore in 26 trades.

Top securities (nn-repo) traded at the WDM were:

The 7.73 per cent Government security maturing in CG2034 traded value of Rs 150.00 crore at weighted yield of 7.82 per cent, the 6.57 per cent Government security maturing in CG2033 traded value of Rs 150.00 crore at weighted yield of 7.79 per cent and the 6.79 per cent Government security maturing in CG2027 traded value of Rs 50.00 crore at weighted yield of 7.58 per cent, an NSE release said. PTI RD RD