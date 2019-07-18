We all need media, hope it gets resolved: Akshay on Kangana controversy

Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) Small disagreements will be there but the relationship between media and celebrities is deep, actor Akshay Kumar said Thursday.He was responding to a question related to Kangana Ranaut's recent spat with a PTI journalist.Akshay, who launched the trailer of his latest film "Mission Mangal", said he was not much clued in about the issue but considers media very important."Sidharth (Malhotra) said a very nice thing and I will repeat that. (He said) the relationship between media and actor is very deep, it is like husband and wife. There will be some nok-jhok (disagreement). (But) I hope it gets resolved. We all need you," he told reporters here."I believe, through media, we communicate what we want to and vice versa. I hope these small disagreements get solved. I am not aware about it in detail because I was in London for past 20 days. It is very unfortunate, I hope everything gets solved."Kangana, on July 7, had accused PTI reporter Justin Rao of running a "smear campaign" against her during the song launch of her new film. Her allegations led to a massive controversy with the newly-formed Entertainment Journalists Guild demanding an apology from the actor or face a media boycott.She ended up stoking the anger of journalists further by labelling a section of them as "anti-nationals" and "termites".The Guild has received the support from Press Club of India and other bodies but the empasse still exists.The production house, meanwhile, issued an apology for the "untoward incident". PTI BK ZMN