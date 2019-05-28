We are in rich period of international engagement: Academy president John bailey

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Italy and France have 26 wins between them in the best foreign film Oscars but with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) increasing its "international engagement", the trend is changing, Academy president John Bailey said Tuesday.India, which has been sending films for Oscar consideration since 1957, is yet to win a trophy in the category though there have been individual victories for Bhanu Athiya, A R Rahman and Resul Pookutty. Only three Indian films -- "Mother India", "Salaam Bombay" and "Lagaan" -- have been nominated in the segment which was renamed as best international feature film category."I think we are in a very rich period of international engagement. In the past, there have been tremendous numbers of Eurocentric (wins). But there are multiple reasons for that, which have nothing to do with India," Bailey said in a press conference while responding to a question about Indian films not faring well at Oscars."If you go back, what we used to call the Foreign Language Film, the award has a rich history. It started in 1947. Before it was an established category, it was an honorary Oscar. Films like 'Bicycle Thieves' and 'Shoe-Shine', were all Italian neo-realist films. 'Rashomon' in 1950, was a Japanese post war film. That was not Eurocentric but, there's been a rich history," he added.Bailey also noted that in the initial years, there were very few countries that sent their films for Oscar consideration."There was not a whole wide non-European exposure or submission that has continued to grow. A year ago, 92 or 93 countries submitted films. This past year, there were 89 countries. We fully expect that it's going to be 100 countries."Bailey said in the last decade, "there has been very, very rich exposure of non-European films that have been nominated and honoured". "I don't buy the argument about (Oscars being) Eurocentric. I think it's diminishing... Every year, we are seeing more and more countries make magnificent films that just make us stand back and look in awe."The Academy president, who is currently on a trip to India with wife Carol Littleton, participated in a special interactive session along with Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi and Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. PTI RB BK RBRB