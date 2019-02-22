We are Indians, caste and religion does not exist for us: CRPF officer

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) "We in CRPF identify ourselves as Indians... caste and religion does not exist," the world's largest paramilitary force said through its chief spokesman's Twitter handle Friday. Peeved at a news report in a magazine that gave the caste break-up of the 40 personnel killed in the Pulwama attack, CRPF's chief spokesman and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) M Dhinakaran tweeted, "We in CRPF identify ourself as Indians. Not more, not less. This pathetic divisiveness of caste, colour, and religion doesn't exist in our blood." He also tagged the news report saying it "should strictly refrain from insulting all the martyrs as they are not statistics for your demeaning and meaningless write-up". The force had earlier issued advisories cautioning people against "fake pictures" being circulated online of body parts of the slain men and bogus messages being shared in the backdrop of harassment of Kashmiri students in various places in the country after the terror attack. The over 3 lakh personnel force is the country's lead force for internal security duties.PTI NES SKL AAR